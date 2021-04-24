UrduPoint.com
Meeting Directs Strict Action Against Violators Of Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Zubair Niazi chairing a meeting Saturday discussed directed strict action against violators of corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Zubair Niazi chairing a meeting Saturday discussed directed strict action against violators of corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The meeting among others was attended by District Police Officer Bannu, Imran Shahid, relevant assistant commissioners and concerned officials of police and revenue department.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed strict action against violators of SOPs and lockdown including registration of FIR against them and closing of business premises.

He said that all the markets would be closed from 6:00 PM till Sehari hours except patrol pumps, pharmacies and shops selling essential food items.

He said that eating in restaurants was completely prohibited and takeaway service would be allowed following strict procedure. He urged people to support government in its efforts to control corona and adopt needed precautionary measures against Covid virus.

