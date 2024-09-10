Meeting Directs Workers To Achieve Targets Of Ongoing Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, chairing a meeting on Tuesday, directed health workers to achieve the targets set for ongoing anti-polio campaign.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed to vaccinate each and every children of the district against polio while urging people to support efforts of government o eliminate crippling disease from the society.
He stressed upon polio team supervisors to follow approved protocol and ensure attendance of polio workers. He also directed mobilization of mobile polio teams to vaccinate children of travelling families.
The meeting was attended by Deputy District Health Officer, Health Coordinator, EPI Coordinator, Area Coordinator of WHO and representatives of police and education department.
