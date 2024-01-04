Meeting discuss achievement of district revenue targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Malakand, Saqib Raza Aslam on Thursday convened a meeting to discuss and review revenue targets and pending arrears.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, deputy directors of computerization land record Shangla and Swat and concerned officials of the revenue department.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed about district revenue targets and the progress being made to recover the pending amount.

Chairing the meeting, the commissioner expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the revenue department and directed to achieve targets being given to revenue officers.

He also directed to facilitate and provide necessary assistance to revenue field officers in performing official duties.