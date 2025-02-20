Meeting Discuss Administrative Structure, Governance Of Union Councils In Mardan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estate, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss administrative structure, governance and feasibility of union councils in Mardan.
The meeting was also attended by Minister for Law, Aftab Alam, Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toro, Senior Member board of Revenue, Javed Marwat and concerned senior officials.
The meeting also focused administrative structure, governance and service delivery in union councils. Discussion was also held on existing challenges faced by different union councils of Mardan, jurisdictional boundaries, resource allocation, revenue generation, infrastructure development and overall administrative framework.
The feasibility of restructuring and improving functionality of union councils was also reviewed to ensure efficient service delivery at the grassroots level.
Addressing the meeting, Minister for Revenue stressed the need for a well-structured and effective local governance system. He reiterated government’s commitment to strengthen union councils to ensure better service and ensure transparency in governance.
He urged authorities to develop coordinated approach to ensure seamless implementation of government initiatives.
Senior Member Board of Revenue, Javed Marwat briefed the attendees on revenue related aspects of union councils stressing the importance of efficient land and tax administration. He also proposed measures to streamline revenue collection process for sustainable development.
The meeting concluded with a consensus on conducting further feasibility studies and engaging all relevant stakeholders to formulate an effective strategy.
