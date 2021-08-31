UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discuss Arrangements For Upcoming Anti Measles, Anti Rubella Campaign

Meeting discuss arrangements for upcoming anti measles, anti rubella campaign

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Standing Committee and reviewed arrangements for upcoming anti measles and anti rubella campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Standing Committee and reviewed arrangements for upcoming anti measles and anti rubella campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Noor Wali Khan, District Health Officer, Dr. Qasim Abbas, District Khateeb, Syed Mumtaz Ali and concerned officials of Police, education, Social Welfare and Health Departments.

The meeting discussed various matters including awareness of masses, ambit of vaccination and availability of female staff for the campaign.

Participants of meeting were informed that anti measles and rubella drive would start in 12 Union councils of the district from November 15 till November 27.

It was told that 102 teams would visit each and every household and public places of the district to vaccinate 497000 children of nine to 15 years group against measles and rubella.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that arrangements are being finalized to achieve targets of anti measles and anti rubella campaign.

He said that stakeholders have been directed to create awareness among people about rubella and measles and said that cooperation of people is of significant importance to save children from these viral diseases.

