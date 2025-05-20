Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Dr Ambar Ali Khan while Commissioners from Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Malakand and Mardan Divisions joined via online platform to share their input on curbing illegal housing developments.

The forum held detailed discussions on challenges posed by unapproved housing schemes including the misuse of valuable agricultural land, poor urban planning and jurisdictional complexities.

The minister emphasized that “digitalization is the only effective solution” stressing importance of transparent land use planning, mandatory NOCs and registration processes.

He directed that no housing society should be allowed to advertise without first securing the required approvals.

Each society must provide clear plans for essential amenities including mosques, parks, cemeteries and other public facilities.

Deputy Commissioners were instructed to take immediate action at the local level against illegal land use. He also proposed the formation of a special task force to ensure effective inter departmental coordination and implementation of relevant regulations.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to intensify efforts for urban regulation and safeguard public and environmental interests.