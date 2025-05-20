Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Challenges Posed By Illegal Housing Societies

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Dr Ambar Ali Khan while Commissioners from Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Malakand and Mardan Divisions joined via online platform to share their input on curbing illegal housing developments.

The forum held detailed discussions on challenges posed by unapproved housing schemes including the misuse of valuable agricultural land, poor urban planning and jurisdictional complexities.

The minister emphasized that “digitalization is the only effective solution” stressing importance of transparent land use planning, mandatory NOCs and registration processes.

He directed that no housing society should be allowed to advertise without first securing the required approvals.

Each society must provide clear plans for essential amenities including mosques, parks, cemeteries and other public facilities.

Deputy Commissioners were instructed to take immediate action at the local level against illegal land use. He also proposed the formation of a special task force to ensure effective inter departmental coordination and implementation of relevant regulations.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to intensify efforts for urban regulation and safeguard public and environmental interests.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Mars ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

7 minutes ago
 Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to ..

Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to pilgrims in Mina: Dr Mirza Ali ..

2 minutes ago
 Political parties, nation stand with army in respo ..

Political parties, nation stand with army in response to Indian aggression

2 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felici ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felicitates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber ..

Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber of Deputies

2 minutes ago
Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being conferred Field Marshal rank

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housin ..

Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

2 minutes ago
 AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

2 minutes ago
 PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir o ..

PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

2 minutes ago
 Competitive exams can change life with creative th ..

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

7 minutes ago
 Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COA ..

Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan