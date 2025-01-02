Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers

Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Waqas here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to collaboration between Women Facilitation Desk (WFD) and service providers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Waqas here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to collaboration between Women Facilitation Desk (WFD) and service providers.

The meeting was held under Sarhad Rural Support Program and GIZ.

The meeting was also informed about objectives of WFD, their achievements, challenges and progress on ongoing projects.

Addressing the meeting, assistant commissioner highlighted the importance of women’s access to services center and their involvement in governance. He assured support and cooperation of district administration stressing steps for women empowerment.

On the occasion, stakeholders concurred to cooperation and develop coordination for solving women's problems.