Meeting Discuss Collaboration Between WFD, Service Providers
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 07:36 PM
Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Waqas here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to collaboration between Women Facilitation Desk (WFD) and service providers
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Waqas here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to collaboration between Women Facilitation Desk (WFD) and service providers.
The meeting was held under Sarhad Rural Support Program and GIZ.
The meeting was also informed about objectives of WFD, their achievements, challenges and progress on ongoing projects.
Addressing the meeting, assistant commissioner highlighted the importance of women’s access to services center and their involvement in governance. He assured support and cooperation of district administration stressing steps for women empowerment.
On the occasion, stakeholders concurred to cooperation and develop coordination for solving women's problems.
Recent Stories
Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan
10-marla state land retrieved
Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers
WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory
Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..
PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10-marla state land retrieved3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers3 minutes ago
-
Two laborer killed in toxic gas leak30 minutes ago
-
RPO reinstates 16 terminated officials30 minutes ago
-
Mayor orders suspension of Deputy Director on negligence of development work30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project site to review progres ..22 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal weapons seized40 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital decision for intere ..22 minutes ago
-
KP body takes notice of missing MRI machine from ATH40 minutes ago
-
PO involved in double murder arrested40 minutes ago
-
PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader19 minutes ago
-
BUMHS launches 'Bolan Journal of Medical & Allied Health Sciences'50 minutes ago