Meeting discuss construction of Nursing College in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suriyya Bibi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss construction of Nursing College in Upper Chitral and to acquire a rent building for starting classes in 2024-25.

The meeting among others was attended by representatives of departments including health, communication and works, health services academy and district health office.

Meeting was told that district health authorities and DC office upper Chitral are working to identify suitable place for construction of nursing college.

It was told that whole process would complete by 31 October 2024 and after-wards PC-1 and related documents would be sent to health department.

Participants of meeting were informed that executive engineer works department would also send its report and recommendations about installation of lift and installation of solar system in the building very soon.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Speaker directed to complete the process within stipulated time to complete the nursing college that was longstanding demand of people living in Upper Chitral.