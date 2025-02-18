Meeting discuss digitalization of labour department

Provincial Minister for Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Shakur Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting on digitalization of the Labor Department at Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Shakur Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting on digitalization of the Labor Department at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Labour Department Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Workers Welfare board KP, Muhammad Tufail, Director Labour, Vice Commissioner of Employees Social Security Institution and other concerned officers.

On the occasion, meeting was thoroughly briefed on complete digitalization of the department. It was told that factories and production units would be registered on-line with the department while owners would submit their unit registration applications on-line.

Meeting was told that allocation of quarters in labour colonies for workers has also been computerized and data for workers registered with ESSI or EOBI would be entered on-line.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said that the digitalization of the labour department would eliminate all the shortcomings besides bringing transparency in labour department. He further said that digitalization will ensure timely disbursement of scholarship funds to the eligible students.