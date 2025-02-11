Meeting discuss enhancing effectiveness of legislation in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the committee formed by provincial cabinet to enhance effectiveness of legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chair of KP Law Minister, Aftab Alam Advocate here on Tuesday at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was also attended by committee members including Advisor for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, Advocate General KP, Shah Faisal Utmankhel, Secretary Information, Arshad Khan, Secretary Law, Saeed Ahmad Turk, Secretary board of Revenue, Muhammad Irshad, Secretary Health, Shahidullah Khan, CEO Social Health Protection Initiative, Dr.

Riaz Tanoli, and Advisor for Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (R) Musaddiq Abbasi also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed proposed amendments to KP Sentencing Act 2021 and establishment of KP Sentencing Council. Participants also reviewed proposed amendments to Universal Health Coverage Act 2022.

Meeting emphasized that effective legislation ensures organized and transparent governance system. The meeting underscored the need to formulate laws based on thorough research keeping in view public interest, protection of fundamental rights and the effective implementation of development projects.