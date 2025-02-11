Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Enhancing Effectiveness Of Legislation In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Meeting discuss enhancing effectiveness of legislation in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the committee formed by provincial cabinet to enhance effectiveness of legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chair of KP Law Minister, Aftab Alam Advocate here on Tuesday at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was also attended by committee members including Advisor for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, Advocate General KP, Shah Faisal Utmankhel, Secretary Information, Arshad Khan, Secretary Law, Saeed Ahmad Turk, Secretary board of Revenue, Muhammad Irshad, Secretary Health, Shahidullah Khan, CEO Social Health Protection Initiative, Dr.

Riaz Tanoli, and Advisor for Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (R) Musaddiq Abbasi also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed proposed amendments to KP Sentencing Act 2021 and establishment of KP Sentencing Council. Participants also reviewed proposed amendments to Universal Health Coverage Act 2022.

Meeting emphasized that effective legislation ensures organized and transparent governance system. The meeting underscored the need to formulate laws based on thorough research keeping in view public interest, protection of fundamental rights and the effective implementation of development projects.

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

6 minutes ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The ..

Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..

6 minutes ago
 Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

21 minutes ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

36 minutes ago
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

51 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

51 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

1 hour ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

2 hours ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan