Meeting Discuss Illegal Mining, Coal Plant Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud on Tuesday chaired two separate meetings, focusing on curbing illegal mining and addressing environmental concerns related to the Kohat Cement Factory’s Coal Plant.

Officials from the district administration, police, factory management, environmental experts and local elders attended the sessions. Participants were briefed on the economic and environmental impacts of illegal placer gold mining.

On the occasion, deputy commissioner directed strict action against those involved in illegal mining and ordered regular patrols at sensitive sites.

The meeting also discussed concerns of people regarding pollution created by coal plant.

Deputy Commissioner directed the factory management to comply with the environmental regulations and resolve community grievances on priority. Relevant departments were tasked with continuous monitoring and reporting.

He stressed that the administration, police and other agencies would work jointly to safeguard the public interest and natural resources.

