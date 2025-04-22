Meeting Discuss Induction Of Resaldars, Jamadars, Dafadars In Police Force
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Advocate Aftab Alam here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review legal and administrative matters related to the induction of Resaldars, Jamadars, and Dafadars deployed in the merged districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Home Department Zubair Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Qasim, Senior legal advisor Law Department Rais Khan and other concerned officials.
During the meeting, the participants were also briefed on the progress of the integration of former Khassadar Force into the police.
Emphasis was laid on the importance of effective coordination among the police, Home Department and other relevant institutions to ensure a smooth and balanced transition.
Furthermore, the absence of basic pay scales for these personnel was noted, and the possibility of consultation with KP Police Department on this matter was discussed. The legal aspects of the absorption under KP Police Act were also highlighted during the session.
The officials reiterated their commitment to resolve the issue on a priority basis in accordance with legal frameworks to ensure a balanced and just solution.
APP/mds/
