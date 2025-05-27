Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Issues Of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 09:51 PM

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

Special Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Anwar Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss and review problems being faced by Bestway Cement Factory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Special Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Anwar Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss and review problems being faced by Bestway Cement Factory.

The meeting was attended by Mujeeb ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Industries; Alamzeb, Conservator of Forests; Yaqoob Nawaz, Additional Director General Mines and Minerals representatives of Forestry , Environment, Minerals, KP board of Investment and Trade and Bestway Cement.

The meeting was informed that bestway cement group has been operating two plants in Hattar and Farooqia for a considerable period. It was told that issues related to departments of minerals and forests are currently hindering operations.

Meeting was told that solving these issues would ensure smooth allow production of these units.

The Special Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair and lawful approach toward the cement units and stated that government aims to promote investment in province and harmonize regulations to encourage business development.

He directed that concerns of the industrial group be reviewed from perspective of investment promotion, and that relevant departments should extend possible cooperation following legal parameters. He further stressed the importance of equal treatment for Bestway Cement similar to other cement groups operating in the region.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Group ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..

7 minutes ago
 Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolvi ..

Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE

7 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industria ..

Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

41 seconds ago
 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident

43 seconds ago
 Steps taken to provide best services to railway pa ..

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

44 seconds ago
 Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tom ..

Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Sharjah

22 minutes ago
CDA, ADB delegation discuss partnership for sustai ..

CDA, ADB delegation discuss partnership for sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Judicial Institute Board of Directors holds ..

Dubai Judicial Institute Board of Directors holds its second meeting for 2025

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan must build infrastructure ensuring surviv ..

Pakistan must build infrastructure ensuring survival not just growth: Ahsan Iqba ..

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relat ..

52 minutes ago
 Nuclear power ensures peace, strategic balance in ..

Nuclear power ensures peace, strategic balance in South Asia : President Zardari

46 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, CEO Hub Brussels discuss increa ..

Ambassador Hayat, CEO Hub Brussels discuss increasing bilateral trade between P ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan