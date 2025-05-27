Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units

Special Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Anwar Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss and review problems being faced by Bestway Cement Factory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Special Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Anwar Khan here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss and review problems being faced by Bestway Cement Factory.

The meeting was attended by Mujeeb ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Industries; Alamzeb, Conservator of Forests; Yaqoob Nawaz, Additional Director General Mines and Minerals representatives of Forestry , Environment, Minerals, KP board of Investment and Trade and Bestway Cement.

The meeting was informed that bestway cement group has been operating two plants in Hattar and Farooqia for a considerable period. It was told that issues related to departments of minerals and forests are currently hindering operations.

Meeting was told that solving these issues would ensure smooth allow production of these units.

The Special Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair and lawful approach toward the cement units and stated that government aims to promote investment in province and harmonize regulations to encourage business development.

He directed that concerns of the industrial group be reviewed from perspective of investment promotion, and that relevant departments should extend possible cooperation following legal parameters. He further stressed the importance of equal treatment for Bestway Cement similar to other cement groups operating in the region.