Meeting discuss matters regarding torture on women,domestic violence

Deputy Director Women Development Department Shahed Benazirabad Naseem Hassan Mastoi here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues related torture on women

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Women Development Department Shahed Benazirabad Naseem Hassan Mastoi here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues related torture on women.

Addressing the meeting Naseem Hassan Mastoi said that incidents of torture on women particularly domestic women are reported in less number due to reason of less knowledge about rights of women and illiteracy.

She said that in this context the government has set up Safe Houses at district and tehsil level for women who abandon their house due to domestic issues.

She said that Safe Houses are set up to support these affected women. She said that on the directives of the Chief Secretary, a committee for improvement headed by Deputy Commissioner has been formed, which include representatives from Women Development, police, Social Welfare and social welfare organizations.

She was optimistic that despite that no appropriate work was done for the improvement of the adverse condition of women. She said that issues of women of such women are multiplying in the absence of lack of resolving the issues on the spot, which cause further difficulties in settling the problems.

Mastoi further said that the objective of this meeting is to resolve the prevailing issues faced by women. She said that district administration and police have always extended their support and hoped that they would continue their support to affected women facing domestic violence and problems.

She said that Safe Houses and Darul Aman are facing paucity of facilities for the improvement of which efforts are in progress. Station House Officer Women Police Station, Maryam Bhurt said on the occasion that FIR of 25 cases of domestic violence were registered at Women Police Station previous year while 11 FIRs are registered this year so far. She said that five FIRs of minor marriage were also The meeting was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, DIG Complain Cell In-charge Mumtaz Ali Brohi, Station House Officer Women Police Station Maryam Bhurt, Assistant Public Prosecutor Muhammad Ali Abbasi, In-charge Women Protection Center Naushehro Feroze Abida Perveen, Nuzhat, Assistant Deputy Director Women Development Farhana Saleh, Shabana, Irfan, Nazeer Gul, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials.