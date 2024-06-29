Meeting discuss measures to ensure peace in Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr. Azmat Ullah Wazir here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss security measures for Muharram.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer, Muhammad Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf and concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, DC directed authorities to develop a liaison to ensure peace during Muharram and devise a plan with mutual consensus to maintain law and order situation. He also urged people to support authorities in maintaining peace during Muharram and inform officials about any suspicious activities.

