Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Peshawar, Asghar Sorani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of District Dengue Prevention and Response Unit to review the dengue action plan and discuss the measures taken to prevent dengue.

The meeting was attended by the Health Department officials, line department representatives and field staff.

Meeting was informed that five dengue cases have been reported from Gulbahar No. 2, Jan Colony and Peshawar. So far 37 suspected dengue cases have been screened in Peshawar.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed that the source of dengue cases should be identified and larvae be eliminated to prevent further spread. He instructed the relevant officials and field staff to accelerate anti-dengue activities.

It was told in the meeting that awareness campaigns, distribution of mosquito nets, mechanical sweeping, fogging, and IRS spraying had been carried out in various areas of the city. The meeting emphasized that all cases of dengue should be reported immediately to identify the source and to take preventive measures.