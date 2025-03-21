Meeting Discuss Measures To Prevent Unfair Means In Examination
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed to ban sale and purchase of mini pocket guides as part of measures to ensure transparency in examination process.
Commissioner issued these directives in a meeting convened to discuss measures needed to ensure transparency in the examinations.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chairman Peshawar Board, Additional Secretary education and concerned officials.
Commissioner also directed to seal shops and send owners to jail who failed to follow instructions.
He said that Photostat shops situation in vicinity of examination centers would also be closed during examinations.
He also directed action against institutions where CCTV cameras were not installed in examination centers. He also directed to establish control rooms in all the districts while staff deputed in examination centers would convene a meeting to discuss preparations.
He said that government would take all the necessary measures to prevent unfair means in matriculation examination and added that center with extraordinary arrangement would be appreciated and given commendation certificates.
Recent Stories
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA launches documentary series to combat climate change, boost disaster preparedness5 minutes ago
-
DIG chairs meeting on police record management5 minutes ago
-
Thousands Muslims sit in 'Aetikaf' across Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to improve education system in Usta Muhammad district: DC Hussain5 minutes ago
-
SALU community unites at Iftar Reception5 minutes ago
-
Freedom struggle is sole object of my politics, Barrister Sultan6 minutes ago
-
DIG's Vigilance Team cracks down on corrupt police officials6 minutes ago
-
Police ensure peaceful Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) observance6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Bushra Bibi in Nov 26, protest case6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Rescue Abducted Minor Boy6 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent unfair means in examination6 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Mastung firing16 minutes ago