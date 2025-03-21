Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Measures To Prevent Unfair Means In Examination

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Meeting discuss measures to prevent unfair means in examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed to ban sale and purchase of mini pocket guides as part of measures to ensure transparency in examination process.

Commissioner issued these directives in a meeting convened to discuss measures needed to ensure transparency in the examinations.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chairman Peshawar Board, Additional Secretary education and concerned officials.

Commissioner also directed to seal shops and send owners to jail who failed to follow instructions.

He said that Photostat shops situation in vicinity of examination centers would also be closed during examinations.

He also directed action against institutions where CCTV cameras were not installed in examination centers. He also directed to establish control rooms in all the districts while staff deputed in examination centers would convene a meeting to discuss preparations.

He said that government would take all the necessary measures to prevent unfair means in matriculation examination and added that center with extraordinary arrangement would be appreciated and given commendation certificates.

