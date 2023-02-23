UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discuss Ongoing Projects Of WSSC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Meeting discuss ongoing projects of WSSC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) ::Commissioner Kohat Division, Shoukat Ali here Thursday directed the completion of ongoing development in time ensuring quality and transparency in execution work.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss progress on development projects being underway in the division under Water Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer WSSC, Arif Rauf and concerned officials.

On the occasion, CEO WSSC briefed the meeting about ongoing projects including solid waste management, water waste management, water supply, billing system, complaints data, water testing and chlorination, sewerage treatment plant and water testing projects.

Commissioner termed these projects welfare-oriented and directed to complete these projects within stipulated time abiding by principles of transparency and quality.

