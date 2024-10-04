Meeting Discuss Performance Of CPC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram here Friday chaired 2nd meeting of District Child Protection Committee (CPC) and reviewed its performance.
The meeting was also attended by Child Protection Officer Azim Abbas, Psychologist Child Protection Unit Kohat Mustafa, District Social Welfare Officer Amjad Afridi, Chairman Social Work Department Kohat University Dr. Mamoon Khattak, Labor Officer Qudratullah, District Khatib Shafiullah, social workers Isar Ali, Saleem Altaf and other committee members.
The Child Protection Officer while presenting overview of child protection system in Kohat highlighted performance of CPC.
The meeting discussed various issues related to children and the suggestions resented to solve these issues.
It was told that six community-based child protection committees have also been formed.
Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner stressed for organizing awareness sessions at Union Council level by involving the community health workers, schools and religious leaders.
He added that these sessions should be organized in schools, hujras and mosques to create awareness about child protection. He also proposed a separate committee for the protection of Afghan Refugee Children.
He also emphasized to continue efforts to protect rights of children and develop liaison with all relevant institutions.
APP/mds/
