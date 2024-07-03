Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Performance Of Polio Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Meeting discuss performance of polio workers

Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Bashir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss performance of workers in ongoing anti polio campaign

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Bashir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss performance of workers in ongoing anti polio campaign.

The meeting was also briefed about various issue including filed issues, performance of workers, security and refusal cases.

Chairing the meeting, additional deputy commissioner directed that reports should be submitted to concerned authorities about the progress and target achievement of anti-polio campaign.

He also directed to depute experienced persons in the campaign and said those workers with unsatisfactory performance should be dropped in next phase of vaccination. He also directed timely action to ensure target achievement and to address refusal cases.

APP/aiq/mds/

Related Topics

Polio Progress Dir

Recent Stories

Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon prepar ..

Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness

25 seconds ago
 APWA empowering women with skills through courses

APWA empowering women with skills through courses

27 seconds ago
 Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

22 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

22 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

22 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

22 minutes ago
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

22 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

22 minutes ago
 EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

22 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

25 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan