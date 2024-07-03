Meeting discuss performance of polio workers

Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Bashir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss performance of workers in ongoing anti polio campaign

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Bashir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss performance of workers in ongoing anti polio campaign.

The meeting was also briefed about various issue including filed issues, performance of workers, security and refusal cases.

Chairing the meeting, additional deputy commissioner directed that reports should be submitted to concerned authorities about the progress and target achievement of anti-polio campaign.

He also directed to depute experienced persons in the campaign and said those workers with unsatisfactory performance should be dropped in next phase of vaccination. He also directed timely action to ensure target achievement and to address refusal cases.

