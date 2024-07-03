Meeting Discuss Performance Of Polio Workers
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Bashir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss performance of workers in ongoing anti polio campaign
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Bashir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss performance of workers in ongoing anti polio campaign.
The meeting was also briefed about various issue including filed issues, performance of workers, security and refusal cases.
Chairing the meeting, additional deputy commissioner directed that reports should be submitted to concerned authorities about the progress and target achievement of anti-polio campaign.
He also directed to depute experienced persons in the campaign and said those workers with unsatisfactory performance should be dropped in next phase of vaccination. He also directed timely action to ensure target achievement and to address refusal cases.
APP/aiq/mds/
Recent Stories
Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness
APWA empowering women with skills through courses
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness25 seconds ago
-
APWA empowering women with skills through courses27 seconds ago
-
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chairman22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements22 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours27 minutes ago
-
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur27 minutes ago
-
ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children22 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister34 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment22 minutes ago
-
LHC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against jail trial of Jinnah House attack case22 minutes ago