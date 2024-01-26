Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Preparation For Kashmir Day

January 26, 2024

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Abid Majeed here on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations to observe Kashmir Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Abid Majeed here on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations to observe Kashmir Day.

The meeting among others was attended by administrative secretaries while commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary said that rallies and walks would be carried out to mark the Day and to highlight tireless struggle of Kashmir people. He said that functions and various events would also be held in educational institutions and awareness creating banners would be installed on public places and government departments.

He said that arrangements and preparations were meant to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris and highlight the violations and atrocities committed against people of occupied valley.

