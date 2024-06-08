Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Preparations For Monsoon Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javaid Ullah has directed authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to protect lives of people during upcoming monsoon season

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javaid Ullah has directed authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to protect lives of people during upcoming monsoon season.

He was chairing a meeting that was held to discuss preparations for upcoming season of monsoon. The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant departments.

Chairing the meeting, DC directed concerned departments to work in cohesion and develop a liaison to avoid losses during monsoon season.

He said that protecting lives and properties of people is among responsibilities of government and added that resources would be used to avoid losses during monsoon.

DC also directed to timely dispose offal of sacrificial animals for convenience of public and to ensure environment clean.

APP/mds/

