Meeting discuss preparations for poultry congress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alamzeb Mohmand Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting to discuss preparations and arrangements for International Poultry Congress to be held in provincial metropolis from 2nd to 3rd March.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Livestock (Research) Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Director General (Fisheries) Dr. Khusro Kaleem, President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association Dr. Habibur Rehman, Vice President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Wazir while experts from private sector organizations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade, Asif Awan of Farmer Association President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, experts from Water International and Dr.

Sajjad of President of Pakistan Poultry Association also participated in the event.

Dr. Alamzab Mohmand said that a consultative meeting was convened to discuss arrangements for the upcoming congress and to invite suggestions and proposals from stakeholders. He said that the livestock department would work in liaison with all private organizations and companies to make the congress a success.

He said that congress would develop the livestock sector and positively impact the socio-economic conditions of farmers besides creating new employment opportunities.