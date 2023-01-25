UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discuss Preparations For Poultry Congress

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Meeting discuss preparations for poultry congress

Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alamzeb Mohmand Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting to discuss preparations and arrangements for International Poultry Congress to be held in provincial metropolis from 2nd to 3rd March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alamzeb Mohmand Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting to discuss preparations and arrangements for International Poultry Congress to be held in provincial metropolis from 2nd to 3rd March.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Livestock (Research) Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Director General (Fisheries) Dr. Khusro Kaleem, President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association Dr. Habibur Rehman, Vice President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Wazir while experts from private sector organizations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade, Asif Awan of Farmer Association President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, experts from Water International and Dr.

Sajjad of President of Pakistan Poultry Association also participated in the event.

Dr. Alamzab Mohmand said that a consultative meeting was convened to discuss arrangements for the upcoming congress and to invite suggestions and proposals from stakeholders. He said that the livestock department would work in liaison with all private organizations and companies to make the congress a success.

He said that congress would develop the livestock sector and positively impact the socio-economic conditions of farmers besides creating new employment opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Water March Congress Event All From Employment

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

2 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Cust ..

Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Customs Week

16 minutes ago
 Mushroom farming creates livelihood opportunities, ..

Mushroom farming creates livelihood opportunities, promotes intake of healthy fo ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors ..

Moscow Will Retaliate Against Western Arms Donors to Kiev If Threatened - Diplom ..

7 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confid ..

Greek Opposition Raises Issue of Vote of No Confidence to Government - Leader

7 minutes ago
 Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'O ..

Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'Only Viable Solution' to Syrian ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.