Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Preparations For Upcoming Matriculation Examinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah has said that principals of concerned educational institution would be responsible for unfair means and recovery of cheating materials from the students during the examinations.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by DIG Kohat, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs, DHOs and DEOs of Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts through video link.

Chairing the meeting, he said that superintendent of the examination hall would only be allowed to keep mobile phones during examination process.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed about upcoming matriculation exam s and the security measures being taken to ensure smooth holding of examinations. The meeting also decided to initiate crackdown against selling and purchasing of cheating materials including pocket guides.

It was also decided that commissioners and deputy commissioners would also monitor examination halls.

Commissioner Kohat said that principal of every educational institution would form an examination committee before starting besides ensuring its presence in hall one hour before start of examination paper.

Recent Stories

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

4 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

16 minutes ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

2 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

3 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

3 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

4 hours ago
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

5 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

5 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

5 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

6 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

6 hours ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan