Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah has said that principals of concerned educational institution would be responsible for unfair means and recovery of cheating materials from the students during the examinations.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by DIG Kohat, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs, DHOs and DEOs of Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts through video link.

Chairing the meeting, he said that superintendent of the examination hall would only be allowed to keep mobile phones during examination process.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed about upcoming matriculation exam s and the security measures being taken to ensure smooth holding of examinations. The meeting also decided to initiate crackdown against selling and purchasing of cheating materials including pocket guides.

It was also decided that commissioners and deputy commissioners would also monitor examination halls.

Commissioner Kohat said that principal of every educational institution would form an examination committee before starting besides ensuring its presence in hall one hour before start of examination paper.