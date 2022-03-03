UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discuss Progress Of Anti Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Meeting discuss progress of anti polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud Thursday chaired a meeting to review and discuss progress of ongoing anti polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Kohat and concerned staff of health department.

Chairing the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed to achieve the targets of anti polio campaign.

He directed polio workers to visit each and every household of the district and put energies to achieve targets of vaccination drive.

He also urged people to support polio staff in their duties and save future of children from crippling disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

