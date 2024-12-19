Meeting Discuss Progress On Anti-polio Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram here Thursday chaired a meeting to review and assess performance of ongoing anti-polio campaign.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Health Officer Kohat and concerned officials of district administration and health department.
Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kohat highlighted objectives stressing joint efforts for success of the campaign.
He also directed polio workers to work with dedication and professionalism to achieve targets of anti-polio drive.
He also urged people of Kohat district to vaccinate their children against polio and save them from permanent disability.
