Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Progress On Balakot Hydropower Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Project

Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss pace of work on Balakot Hydropower Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss pace of work on Balakot Hydropower Project.

The meeting was attended by teams representing Chinese construction company, Gazoba China and Turkish Consultants, Dolsar besides concerned officials Chairing the meeting, CE PEDO told that work is underway on Balakot Hydropower Project tunnel and colony with brisk pace and matter relating to acquire land have been settled.

He directed Chinese contractor to further increase work speed and said that Balakot Hydropower is a flagship project that would be completed in seven years with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He told that estimated cost of the project is 2.755 million dollars that would generate revenue of Rs.15 billion rupees annually and create about 1400 employment opportunities.

Related Topics

China Company Bank Balakot Asian Development Bank Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer w ..

KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer with Best Officer of Year Award ..

3 minutes ago
 Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

10 minutes ago
 29th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival to beg ..

29th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival to begin tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office delegation v ..

Government Experience Exchange Office delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Institute f ..

31 minutes ago
 Five injured as lightning strike hits Attock Kurd ..

Five injured as lightning strike hits Attock Kurd police station

46 minutes ago
 Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

50 minutes ago
Independence Day celebrated at WCC

Independence Day celebrated at WCC

51 minutes ago
 DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

52 minutes ago
 Murree Admin launches operation against illegal co ..

Murree Admin launches operation against illegal construction, encroachments

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to co ..

Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to condole over death of party work ..

52 minutes ago
 On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT te ..

On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT test to Sep 10

52 minutes ago
 On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn ..

On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn forcible Indian occupation, de ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan