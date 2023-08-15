Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Project

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss pace of work on Balakot Hydropower Project.

The meeting was attended by teams representing Chinese construction company, Gazoba China and Turkish Consultants, Dolsar besides concerned officials Chairing the meeting, CE PEDO told that work is underway on Balakot Hydropower Project tunnel and colony with brisk pace and matter relating to acquire land have been settled.

He directed Chinese contractor to further increase work speed and said that Balakot Hydropower is a flagship project that would be completed in seven years with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He told that estimated cost of the project is 2.755 million dollars that would generate revenue of Rs.15 billion rupees annually and create about 1400 employment opportunities.