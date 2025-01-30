Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Progress On Lower Spat Gah Power Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Secretary Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is richly endowed with natural water resources that could be utilized to address energy crises and to generate revenue of billions of rupees revenues for the province.

He was talking to representatives of Korean Hydro and Nuclear Power Company in a meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was held to inform Korean company about progress being made on 470 Mega Watt (MW) Lower Spat Gah power project in District Kohistan.

On the occasion, meeting was told 470 MW electricity would be generated from Spat Gah Power Project under private-public partnership of KP government and Korean Company.

It was told that project would complete in five years and generate revenue of Rs 3 billion annually for the province.

The meeting also discussed hurdles in registration license and the options to discuss relative matters with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

Secretary Power assured investor full cooperation of provincial government and said that all the related issues would be highlighted in high level forums.

