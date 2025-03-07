Meeting Discuss Proper Utilization Of Islamia College's Property
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Friday chaired a meeting that was being convened to discuss proper utilization of Islamia College property that was situated in Peshawar, Swabi and Charsadda.
The meeting was attended by officials of district administration of Charsadda, Peshawar and Swabi besides representatives of revenue and police departments.
The meeting decided commercial utilization of Islamia College property situated in Peshawar, Swabi and Charsadda. The meeting was told that properties of historic Islamia College were situated on prime locations but the amount of revenue is very minimal as compared to value of property.
Commissioner was told that Islamia College has 222 shops in buildings constructed on 14 kanals of land in Qissa Khawani Bazar.
He was told that buildings are in dilapidated condition and declared dangerous.
Moreover, the land of Islamia College that was in Tangi, Swabi, Charsadda and Tarnab were rented out on very low amount, meeting was told. The meeting also considered construction of a tower after demolishing buildings owned by Islamia College in Qissa Khawani Bazar.
Chairing the meeting, commissioner directed district administrations to complete homework and present a detailed report in next meeting. He said that properties that were encroached would be retrieved and given to concern institutions for proper utilization.
