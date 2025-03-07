Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Proper Utilization Of Islamia College's Property

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Meeting discuss proper utilization of Islamia College's property

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Friday chaired a meeting that was being convened to discuss proper utilization of Islamia College property that was situated in Peshawar, Swabi and Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Friday chaired a meeting that was being convened to discuss proper utilization of Islamia College property that was situated in Peshawar, Swabi and Charsadda.

The meeting was attended by officials of district administration of Charsadda, Peshawar and Swabi besides representatives of revenue and police departments.

The meeting decided commercial utilization of Islamia College property situated in Peshawar, Swabi and Charsadda. The meeting was told that properties of historic Islamia College were situated on prime locations but the amount of revenue is very minimal as compared to value of property.

Commissioner was told that Islamia College has 222 shops in buildings constructed on 14 kanals of land in Qissa Khawani Bazar.

He was told that buildings are in dilapidated condition and declared dangerous.

Moreover, the land of Islamia College that was in Tangi, Swabi, Charsadda and Tarnab were rented out on very low amount, meeting was told. The meeting also considered construction of a tower after demolishing buildings owned by Islamia College in Qissa Khawani Bazar.

Chairing the meeting, commissioner directed district administrations to complete homework and present a detailed report in next meeting. He said that properties that were encroached would be retrieved and given to concern institutions for proper utilization.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashm ..

Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Ja ..

17 seconds ago
 DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger ..

DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles

2 minutes ago
 National Outreach Program for Higher Education fac ..

National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI K ..

2 minutes ago
 8 retailers arrested, shops sealed

8 retailers arrested, shops sealed

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramada ..

Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief

2 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operat ..

Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation

2 minutes ago
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..

5 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers off ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials

5 minutes ago
 Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost chil ..

Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents

5 minutes ago
 Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashm ..

Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Ja ..

19 seconds ago
 Women’s contribution to polio eradication recogn ..

Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized

5 minutes ago
 Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab

Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan