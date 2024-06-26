Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram

Open Menu

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General Police (IGP), Akhtar Hayat Khan here Wednesday jointly chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General Police (IGP), Akhtar Hayat Khan here Wednesday jointly chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Member board of Revenue, concerned secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, security officials and other officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Muhammad Abid Majeed that a control room would be set up in Home Department to liaise and closely monitor Muharram activities.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed steps to maintain peace, religious harmony during Muharram, implementation of security SOPs and monitoring scheduled routes for gatherings and processions.

He said that the administration would provide full support to police for security arrangements. The meeting instructed PESCO and TESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. Instructions were also issued to all district officers to remain in their areas during Muharram.

On this occasion, IG Police told the meeting that availability of security forces would be ensured in all districts as per requirement and strict security arrangements would be made in sensitive districts.

