Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for maintaining peace on Muharram.

The meeting was attended by sub divisional police officers, Station House Officers and police personnel assigned duties for Muharram.

The meeting was told that section 144 would be imposed and egress and ingress points of the district would be under strict surveillance. It was informed that large Muharram processions would be monitored by drone cameras and video recording of meetings and processions would also be done.

Security personnel would be deployed on the hilltops surrounding the city.

Mourning routes would be kept cleared of any hurdles and CCTV cameras would be installed on sensitive areas and procession routes.