Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Security Arrangements For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram

District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for maintaining peace on Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for maintaining peace on Muharram.

The meeting was attended by sub divisional police officers, Station House Officers and police personnel assigned duties for Muharram.

The meeting was told that section 144 would be imposed and egress and ingress points of the district would be under strict surveillance. It was informed that large Muharram processions would be monitored by drone cameras and video recording of meetings and processions would also be done.

Security personnel would be deployed on the hilltops surrounding the city.

Mourning routes would be kept cleared of any hurdles and CCTV cameras would be installed on sensitive areas and procession routes.

Related Topics

Drone Police Muharram

Recent Stories

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

28 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

28 minutes ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

7 minutes ago
 IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

7 minutes ago
 KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year ..

KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022

7 minutes ago
 SECP issues consultation paper on certifications o ..

SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..

7 minutes ago
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Just ..

Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

7 minutes ago
 OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

6 minutes ago
 Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-esca ..

Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions

6 minutes ago
 DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absen ..

DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind

7 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusi ..

Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

7 minutes ago
 Sports journalists have great role in promotion of ..

Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan