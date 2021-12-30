UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discuss Selection Of Members For PSA BoG

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss selection of members for Board of Governors (BoG), Provincial Service Academy (PSA).

The meeting was attended by Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Secretary Establishment, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Director General PSA, Ahmad Hassan and Special Secretary Establishment, Noor-ul-Amin.

Ministers were briefed about the Names proposed for vacant seats in BoG and their expertise and experience.

Speaking on the occasion, education minister directed scrutiny committee to include philanthropists in BoG and persons having rich experience of governance and public policy making.

Law Minster directed scrutiny committee to submit proposed panel of suitable persons within a week and added that at least three names should be suggested for each slot.

He said that panel would be send to provincial cabinet for approval.

