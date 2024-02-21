Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Steps For Success Of “Food Security And Livelihood Program” In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in merged districts

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), USAID on Wednesday holds a meeting with stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in the merged tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), USAID on Wednesday holds a meeting with stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in the merged tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Tahir, Manager Cargo Peshawar Airport, Kaleemullah, stakeholders, exporters and representatives of FAO. The meeting also discussed steps to increase the production of vegetables including chillies, peas and bitter gourd, and to improve refrigeration for the vegetables in the cold storage terminal of Peshawar airport.

During the meeting, the Additional Secretary Agriculture and airport authorities assured to resolve the problems of stakeholders associated with the vegetable business.

Airport authorities also assured that scanning and loading of perishable items would be done on a priority basis and they would be placed in shady areas to minimize temperature at the time of loading.

Exporters also suggested proposals including the improvement of scanning machines to retain freshness of vegetables destined for export.

Representative of FAO, Farrukh said that basic infrastructure of cold chain process would be improved to increase exports, improve financial position of local farmers aiming better livelihood of people in merged areas.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business Agriculture Airport

Recent Stories

FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, e ..

FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, employees: Malik Tahsin Awan

3 minutes ago
 Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara

Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara

3 minutes ago
 PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for pres ..

PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men ..

Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker

4 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

4 minutes ago
 Registration for religious teacher, clerks and sol ..

Registration for religious teacher, clerks and soldier in Pakistan Army would co ..

4 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous ..

Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous city

4 minutes ago
 Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zal ..

Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi

30 minutes ago
 Two LESCO employees dismissed

Two LESCO employees dismissed

28 minutes ago
 Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders

30 minutes ago
 New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate ..

New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro

28 minutes ago
 Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Ch ..

Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan