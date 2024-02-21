Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in merged districts

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), USAID on Wednesday holds a meeting with stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in the merged tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), USAID on Wednesday holds a meeting with stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in the merged tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Tahir, Manager Cargo Peshawar Airport, Kaleemullah, stakeholders, exporters and representatives of FAO. The meeting also discussed steps to increase the production of vegetables including chillies, peas and bitter gourd, and to improve refrigeration for the vegetables in the cold storage terminal of Peshawar airport.

During the meeting, the Additional Secretary Agriculture and airport authorities assured to resolve the problems of stakeholders associated with the vegetable business.

Airport authorities also assured that scanning and loading of perishable items would be done on a priority basis and they would be placed in shady areas to minimize temperature at the time of loading.

Exporters also suggested proposals including the improvement of scanning machines to retain freshness of vegetables destined for export.

Representative of FAO, Farrukh said that basic infrastructure of cold chain process would be improved to increase exports, improve financial position of local farmers aiming better livelihood of people in merged areas.

