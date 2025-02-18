Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Steps To Solve Regi Model Town Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:44 PM

Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud on Tuesday chaired a meeting to solve Regi Model Town land dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud on Tuesday chaired a meeting to solve Regi Model Town land dispute.

The meeting was attended by Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Peshawar and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed 32 years old Regi Model Town land dispute and hindrance in its settlement. It was decided that all the stakeholders would be provided chance to present their point of view about land dispute.

Meeting decided to hold separate meetings in current week and parties would be invited to inform authorities about their suggestions and proposals for resolving the dispute in an amicable way.

