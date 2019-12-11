UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discussed Amendments To KP Business Rules

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting and apprised himself about the proposed amendments to KP Rules of Business 1985

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting and apprised himself about the proposed amendments to KP Rules of Business 1985.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Minister for Communications and Works Akbar Ayub, Minister for Revenue Shakeel Khan, Minister for food Qalandar Lodhi and Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting was also briefed by concerned officials about the amendment to rules of business.

Addressing the participants senior minister said that there were seven sections of KP Rules of Business that needs amendments adding it would expedite functioning besides ensuring transparency in government affairs.

He also directed ministers and administrative secretaries to forward proposals for making amendments in next meeting the committee.

