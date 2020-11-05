Meeting discussed arrangements for upcoming polio campaign

BAJAUR, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fayaz Khan Sherpao Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for upcoming polio campaign scheduled on November 30.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Commissioner Finance, Suhail Aziz, Assistant Commissioner, Fazal Rahim, District Health Officer, Dr. Adnan and representatives of WHO.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that each and every household of the area would be visited in anti-polio campaign scheduled on Nov 30 to Dec 4. He directed polio workers to work with dedication and administer polio drops to every child below five year.

He also directed foolproof security to polio teams and facilitation in disposal of duties. He also urged parents to vaccinate their children and save them from permanent crippling.