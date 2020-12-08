Meeting discussed crushing season related traffic issues

DI KHAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Yasin Farooq Tuesday chaired a meeting and discussed traffic related problems amid start of crushing season.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz, Additional Superintendent Police Aslam Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Aalam Khan and senior officials of Excise and Taxation Department.

Addressing the meeting, the RPO directed officials to control over loading of sugar cane carrying vehicles warning strict action against violators.

He also said muses of powers on part of police would not be tolerated.

He also directed traffic wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic aiming maximum facilitation of people. He also suggested formulation of a team comprising officials of transport authorities, excise department to resolve traffic related issues on major highways of the area and ensure implementation of rules and regulations.