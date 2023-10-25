Meeting discussed digitization of public sector livestock management

Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Dr. Muhammad Israr here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the digitization of public sector livestock management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Dr. Muhammad Israr here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the digitization of public sector livestock management.

Dr. Muhammad Ijaz Ali, Director General Livestock Research, Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary Livestock, Farhan Khan and officers from the Livestock, Fisheries and Agriculture departments attended the meeting.

Matters relating to animal records, production, nutrition, disease prevention, health management and farm assets were discussed in the meeting.

Experts from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Agriculture Department were invited to share their expertise.

Secretary Livestock underscored the necessity of transitioning from paper-based record-keeping to a real-time database that offers swift access to comprehensive livestock and farm information.

Dr Asim Ijaz, Director General BISP presented the features of a digital services platform system and offered suggestions for enhancing the existing modules.

He expressed his resolve to cooperate in the digitization of livestock farms, aligning them with BISP database model as required.