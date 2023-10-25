Open Menu

Meeting Discussed Digitization Of Public Sector Livestock Management

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Meeting discussed digitization of public sector livestock management

Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Dr. Muhammad Israr here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the digitization of public sector livestock management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Dr. Muhammad Israr here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the digitization of public sector livestock management.

Dr. Muhammad Ijaz Ali, Director General Livestock Research, Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary Livestock, Farhan Khan and officers from the Livestock, Fisheries and Agriculture departments attended the meeting.

Matters relating to animal records, production, nutrition, disease prevention, health management and farm assets were discussed in the meeting.

Experts from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Agriculture Department were invited to share their expertise.

Secretary Livestock underscored the necessity of transitioning from paper-based record-keeping to a real-time database that offers swift access to comprehensive livestock and farm information.

Dr Asim Ijaz, Director General BISP presented the features of a digital services platform system and offered suggestions for enhancing the existing modules.

He expressed his resolve to cooperate in the digitization of livestock farms, aligning them with BISP database model as required.

Related Topics

Agriculture Asghar Khan From Share

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

57 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

57 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan