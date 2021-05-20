UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Discussed Establishment Of Mass Vaccination Centers In Malakand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Meeting discussed establishment of mass vaccination centers in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Hussain Shah Thursday chaired a meeting at Saidu Sharif to discuss matters relating to mass vaccination of people against corona.

The meeting among others was attended by District Health Officers, Covid Response Teams and representatives of Pak Army and district administration.

The meeting discussed overall situation in wake of pandemic, new strategy of inoculation and establishment of mass vaccination centers in Malakand Division.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Health said that vaccination has started into an important phase and mass vaccination would start in all the district of Malakand aiming facilitation of people.

He said that efforts have been made to expedited vaccination to save precious lives.

He also directed district health officers to finalize arrangements for establishing mass vaccination centers in their respective areas. He also praised efforts of health workers and support of people to contain corona spread.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Saidu Malakand All

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

12 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

20 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

27 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

40 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.