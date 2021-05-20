Meeting discussed establishment of mass vaccination centers in Malakand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Hussain Shah Thursday chaired a meeting at Saidu Sharif to discuss matters relating to mass vaccination of people against corona.

The meeting among others was attended by District Health Officers, Covid Response Teams and representatives of Pak Army and district administration.

The meeting discussed overall situation in wake of pandemic, new strategy of inoculation and establishment of mass vaccination centers in Malakand Division.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Health said that vaccination has started into an important phase and mass vaccination would start in all the district of Malakand aiming facilitation of people.

He said that efforts have been made to expedited vaccination to save precious lives.

He also directed district health officers to finalize arrangements for establishing mass vaccination centers in their respective areas. He also praised efforts of health workers and support of people to contain corona spread.