Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Meeting discussed foreigners' security & enforces section 144, prohibit tree cutting

A meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office Sukkur under the chair of divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi here on Tuesday to discuss measures against security of foreigners and enforcement of Section 144 against tree cuttings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office Sukkur under the chair of divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi here on Tuesday to discuss measures against security of foreigners and enforcement of Section 144 against tree cuttings.

The meeting was attended by DIG Police, Sukkur Range, Pir Muhammad Shah, Additional Commissioner, Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, DC Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, ADC-I Ghotki Liaquat Ali, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Amjad Shaikh, SSP Khairpur Dr Sami Ullah Soomro, SSP Ghotki Dr Sumeer Noor and others.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the police to provide comprehensive security to foreign nationals residing in the Sukkur division, restrict their unnecessary movements, intensify surveillance, and update their records.

The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi also issued strict directives to enforce Section 144, prohibiting tree cutting and keeping livestock in the urban areas of the Sukkur division.

Authorities have been instructed to rigorously enforce the directives, ensuring compliance and taking stern action against violators.

The Commissioner Sukkur further added that prior permission must be sought if it is essential to cut trees felling in government limits. He also directed them to relocate livestock from cities to peripheral cattle colonies.

