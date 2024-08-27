- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Meeting discussed foreigners' security & enforces section 144, prohibit tree cutting
Meeting Discussed Foreigners' Security & Enforces Section 144, Prohibit Tree Cutting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:27 PM
A meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office Sukkur under the chair of divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi here on Tuesday to discuss measures against security of foreigners and enforcement of Section 144 against tree cuttings
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office Sukkur under the chair of divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi here on Tuesday to discuss measures against security of foreigners and enforcement of Section 144 against tree cuttings.
The meeting was attended by DIG Police, Sukkur Range, Pir Muhammad Shah, Additional Commissioner, Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, DC Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, ADC-I Ghotki Liaquat Ali, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Amjad Shaikh, SSP Khairpur Dr Sami Ullah Soomro, SSP Ghotki Dr Sumeer Noor and others.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the police to provide comprehensive security to foreign nationals residing in the Sukkur division, restrict their unnecessary movements, intensify surveillance, and update their records.
The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi also issued strict directives to enforce Section 144, prohibiting tree cutting and keeping livestock in the urban areas of the Sukkur division.
Authorities have been instructed to rigorously enforce the directives, ensuring compliance and taking stern action against violators.
The Commissioner Sukkur further added that prior permission must be sought if it is essential to cut trees felling in government limits. He also directed them to relocate livestock from cities to peripheral cattle colonies.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..6 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station6 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert8 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam8 hours ago