PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday presided over a meeting on laying of pipelines to connect the Shewa 1 gas field (North Waziristan) and Wali gas field ( Lakki Marwat) with Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) transmission network.

The meeting, held at the Chief Secretary's office, was attended by Federal Secretary Petroleum Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood, SNGPL officials, DG Gas, relevant Secretaries, Commissioners, District Police Officers and Deputy Commissioners.

The federal government earlier had directed the authorities concerned for ensuring the immediate supply of gas to the public from recently discovered reservoirs in the erstwhile tribal areas of North Waziristan.

The participants of the meeting vowed to overcome the energy shortfall and extend relief to the people.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPLC) had discovered hydrocarbons at its Bannu West-1 well in the Bannu West Block located in the North Waziristan district.

It said the discovery included gas and condensate with a flow of 25 million cubic feet per day and 300 barrels per day.