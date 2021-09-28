Meeting discussed hurdles in Detour Road construction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud Tuesday chaired a meeting and discussed hurdles in construction of Detour Road Hayatabad.

The meeting among others was attended by deputy commissioners of Peshawar and Khyber, Peshawar Development Authority director, Collector Revenue Peshawar, elders of Shalobar tribe and officials concerned.

Tribal elders informed the meeting about problems of the people, Detour Road and land related issues of tribesmen.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner directed deputy commissioner Peshawar to issue written documents of land ownership on both sides of Detour Road to Shalobar tribe.

He directed survey of the houses that were being left in 2014-15 and inform owners about price of their land.

Tribal elders assured district administration of their cooperation and removal of hurdles in the construction of Detour Road.