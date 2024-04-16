Meeting discussed improvement of sanitation situation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss improvement of sanitation situation in the city and to clear district from encroachments.

The meeting was also attended by MPA, Shafiullah Jan, District Administration Officers, Cantonment Executive Officer and Town Municipal Officers (TMAs).

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about measures taken to further improve situation.DC ordered WSSC Kohat, TMA Kohat and Cantonment board to utilize available machinery and staff to improve situation in their zones and areas.

He also sought a complete report along with maps regarding the encroachments so that concrete steps could be taken to remove encroachments. He also ordered removal of illegal parking and obstacles from roads of the city.

APP/arq/mds/