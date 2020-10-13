Meeting discussed matters relating to appointments in universities

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Tuesday chaired a meeting convened to discuss appointments in universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Tuesday chaired a meeting convened to discuss appointments in universities.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and others.

Kamran Bangash said that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate faculty members and students of all universities across the province.

He said that all the appointments in the universities will be made on merit. He said that one of the KP University (Abdul Wali Khan University) secured top position in HEC ranking which credit goes to PTI government.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sultan Muhammad said that the provincial government is taking measures for introducing reforms in Higher Education Department. He said that all stakeholders and education experts would be taken on board in this regard.