Open Menu

Meeting Discussed Matters Relating To Kalam, Ashoran Power Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Meeting discussed matters relating to Kalam, Ashoran Power Projects

Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to Kalam and Ashoran Micro Hydel Power Projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to Kalam and Ashoran Micro Hydel Power Projects.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai, concerned officials, area elders and representatives of the Sarhad Rural Support Program.

The meeting discussed problems and administrative matters of these hydropower projects, and the needed assistance to resolve difficulties.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Malakand directed Assistant Commissioner Behrain to install electricity meters in the area in collaboration with team of SRSP.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Swat to devise a proper plan with the consultation of stakeholders to remove hurdles for continuation of ongoing work.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Police Electricity Swat Malakand Babuzai

Recent Stories

Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid offici ..

Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid official

7 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four ..

ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases

7 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

7 minutes ago
 WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community ..

WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community in London: Caretaker Minister ..

13 minutes ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

7 minutes ago
 Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, p ..

Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, people-to-people closeness: Ca ..

14 minutes ago
KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education ..

KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education in students' growth, success

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

13 minutes ago
 SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Irani ..

SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil

13 minutes ago
 Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of p ..

Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of parents, teachers in student's ..

13 minutes ago
 Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

13 minutes ago
 Training session at CPO focuses on inspection regi ..

Training session at CPO focuses on inspection registers in police stations

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan