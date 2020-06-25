UrduPoint.com
Meeting Discussed Ongoing Pace Of Work On CPEC Projects In Hazara

Thu 25th June 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara, Zaheer-ul-Islam here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress and ongoing pace of work on CPEC projects in the division.

The meeting among others was attended by concerned officials and representatives of CPEC projects and National Highway Authority.

Participants of the meeting were told that protective work is in progress on tunnels situated on Manshera- Thakot section of CPEC. It was told that eighteen traffic incidents have occurred in the absence of protective measures among which 11 were reported in Maswal and Buttel tunnels. The completion of protective embankments would reduce road mishaps in future.

It was told that Thakot CPEC road was to be completed in February 2020 but pace of work was affected due to steps being taken to protect road and due to new year vacations of Chinese workers.

It was said that 18 entrances have been made on Manshera-Thakot road but 54 illegal entry points have been made that should be closed before inauguration to complete protective embankments and fences.

Meeting also urged people to fully cooperate with locals and Chinese construction companies to complete the project on time.

Addressing the meeting commissioner expressed the hope that Manshera- Thahkot CPEC road would be opened for general public after completing remaining five percent work. Hs also directed to involve local population to close illegal entry points for timely completion of work.

He rejected the propaganda about completion of road and said that corona pandemic affected the construction work adding accomplishment of 95 work is welcoming.

