Meeting discussed pace of work on developmental projects in Malakand

SWAT, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) ::A high level meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheer-ul-Islam here Friday discussed pace of work on ongoing developmental projects in the division.

Special Secretary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Khaliq, DIG Malakand Division Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, heads and representatives of district departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on various development projects underway in Swat district and discussed police reform, agricultural development, health, education, transportation, clean water supply, sports facilities, establishment of rescue services and judicial complex, electricity and gas projects.

Meeting was informed that 92 schemes have been completed under special package for areas affected by terrorism while 65 projects have been completed to uplift backward areas of the district. Similarly, 158 projects are underway under Malakand Area Development Program out of which 26 have been completed.

It was told that judicial complexes are also being constructed at Matta and Khwazakhela to ensure speedy justice to people.

. It was said that acquisition of suitable land for degree colleges at Charbagh, Saidu Sharif and Khwazakhela was being done.

Meeting also discussed progress regarding establishment of Women's University Campus at Swat University and transfer of various departments to Swat University main campus.

Participants were told that progress has also been made in the construction of hospitals in Kabal, Barikot and Chaprial and THQ Hospital and Burn and Trauma Center in Matta while work is underway at Saidu College of Dentistry.

Police stations are being built in different areas under the agenda of police reform for which land acquisition is under process and several projects of irrigation and agricultural development are also near completion. A modern style hockey stadium and squash court is near completion at Makanbagh and Gulkada respectively, meeting was informed.

Chairing the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division directed monitoring of ongoing development projects and early preparation of PC-1 for new projects. He said that projects should be completed on time and ensuring quality of work.