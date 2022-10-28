Meeting discussed progress of ongoing anti polio drive

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Zubair Niazi on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and representatives of health department and police.

The meeting was briefed about the objective achieved so far in ongoing anti polio campaign.

It was told that polio teams were visiting each and every household to vaccinate maximum number of children.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner urged parents to cooperate with polio workers and extend them needed help.

He also urged parents to vaccinate their children and save them from the threat of crippling disease.