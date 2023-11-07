Open Menu

Meeting Discussed Proposed Economic Development Plan For Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Meeting discussed proposed economic development plan for merged districts

A high-level meeting of the Special Steering Committee for Newly Merged Districts Affairs chaired by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Amir Abdullah discussed the proposed new economic development plan for merged areas

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, officials of 11 corps, representatives of other relevant agencies and provincial departments.

The meeting discussed the proposed new economic development plan chalked out for the merged districts and matters regarding the release of funds for ongoing development projects. Financial status and releases of funds regarding various ADP schemes and projects under the special development package "Accelerated Implementation Program” (AIP) for merged districts were also discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister directed priority to the release of funds to projects that meet the objectives of new the proposed plan. He directed that concerned line departments should provide detailed reports regarding the physical progress of their development projects and financial release status, while the details of other phases of these projects after PC.1 should be uploaded on P&D system.

He directed that the line departments should make proper monitoring procedures of their development projects, visit these areas and submit evaluation reports of their projects. He directed departments to complete progress reports of their important projects within a week accordingly.

