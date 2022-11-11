Meeting discussed regularization of WWB employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting to discuss regularization of employees performing duties under Workers Welfare Board (WWB).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting to discuss regularization of employees performing duties under Workers Welfare board (WWB).

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Labor, Roohullah, Director education, Dr. Amjad Khan, Secretary WWF and other concerned officials.

The meeting was informed that scrutiny of 2400 candidates among 2916 has been completed and remaining 500 employees are under observation and verification of their documents is underway.

It was told that affected employees would be given a chance to personally appear before the concerned committee to express their point of view.

Addressing the meeting, labor minister directed to hold a meeting with Industries Department to discuss matters relating to 317 number of technical staff and 18 technical institutes. He said that provincial government desires to regularize all the employees and added that no one would be removed from his job.