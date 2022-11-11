UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discussed Regularization Of WWB Employees

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Meeting discussed regularization of WWB employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting to discuss regularization of employees performing duties under Workers Welfare Board (WWB).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting to discuss regularization of employees performing duties under Workers Welfare board (WWB).

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Labor, Roohullah, Director education, Dr. Amjad Khan, Secretary WWF and other concerned officials.

The meeting was informed that scrutiny of 2400 candidates among 2916 has been completed and remaining 500 employees are under observation and verification of their documents is underway.

It was told that affected employees would be given a chance to personally appear before the concerned committee to express their point of view.

Addressing the meeting, labor minister directed to hold a meeting with Industries Department to discuss matters relating to 317 number of technical staff and 18 technical institutes. He said that provincial government desires to regularize all the employees and added that no one would be removed from his job.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Job All From Government

Recent Stories

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Bren ..

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Brent to $101.8 Per Barrel in 2022

8 seconds ago
 Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and con ..

Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and convey it to the people: Senator ..

10 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction of bypass on QAU land

1 minute ago
 Mother, child health week to be held in Balochista ..

Mother, child health week to be held in Balochistan from 14-19 Nov: Dr. Sami Kak ..

1 minute ago
 AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

1 minute ago
 Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.